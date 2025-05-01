105,765 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.1236 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

