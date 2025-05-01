10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,308,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 393,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,237.74. This represents a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.3 %

TXG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.