10x Genomics (TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

