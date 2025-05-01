11,300 Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

