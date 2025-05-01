11,648 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RES opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on RES. Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

