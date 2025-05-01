11,957 Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,130,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,650,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

