12,200 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 145,542 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

