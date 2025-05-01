12,502 Shares in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

