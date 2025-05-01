17,314 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waldencast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
Waldencast Stock Performance
WALD stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
