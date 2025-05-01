17,314 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waldencast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WALD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Waldencast Stock Performance

WALD stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Waldencast

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.