188,413 Shares in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of nLIGHT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3,951.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.24. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

