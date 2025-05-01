208,943 Shares in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

