221,687 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Yalla Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YALA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YALA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

