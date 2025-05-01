24,175 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

HLIO opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

