24,509 Shares in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Trading Up 8.3 %

ECARX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on ECARX in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECARX

ECARX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.