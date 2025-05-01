289,117 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,588 shares of company stock valued at $225,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

