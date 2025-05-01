33,419 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

