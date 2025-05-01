371,983 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 371,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,105,000. Apple makes up 2.2% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,596,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $5,199,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.11 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

