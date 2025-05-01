44,500 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 111,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,866 shares in the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,278 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

