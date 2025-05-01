46,207 Shares in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBJ opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.