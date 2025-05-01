475,551 Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 475,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of INmune Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 35.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 57.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

INmune Bio Stock Up 0.1 %

INmune Bio stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.