48,728 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $66,783.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,301.50. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,305 shares of company stock worth $1,682,755. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

