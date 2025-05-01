49,558 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Terex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,001,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

