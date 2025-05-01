52,013 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 45,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $951,203.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,498.11. This trade represents a 19.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE FBP opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

