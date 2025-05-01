57,433 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

MBIN stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.