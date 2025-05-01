59,502 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

