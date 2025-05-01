AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.