Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Accel Entertainment worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,537.50. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,716.35. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,500. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $877.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

