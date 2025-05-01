Adam Winslow Buys 53 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Adam Winslow purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($197.73).

Adam Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Adam Winslow sold 387,960 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £1,090,167.60 ($1,452,588.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 283.01 ($3.77) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147.10 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.80 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group ( LON:DLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.20 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Direct Line Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Direct Line Insurance Group plc will post 21.3365735 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.