Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,836,000. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

