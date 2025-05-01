Adrian Hargrave Acquires 600,000 Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 600,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,968.02).
SEEEN Stock Performance
LON:SEEN opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. SEEEN plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).
About SEEEN
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SEEEN
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for SEEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.