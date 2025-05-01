Adrian Hargrave Acquires 600,000 Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 600,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,968.02).

SEEEN Stock Performance

LON:SEEN opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. SEEEN plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

Get SEEEN alerts:

About SEEEN

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

Receive News & Ratings for SEEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.