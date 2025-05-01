ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,073 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ADTRAN by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $612.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

