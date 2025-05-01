Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADUR) Lock-Up Period To End on May 6th

Aduro Clean Technologies’ (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 6th. Aduro Clean Technologies had issued 941,177 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $4,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUR opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aduro Clean Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

