Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

