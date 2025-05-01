AdvanSix (ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $347.25 million for the quarter.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $21.41 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $573.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $150,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AdvanSix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

