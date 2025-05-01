Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,450,000. Amundi grew its position in Affirm by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 603,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 312,620 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

