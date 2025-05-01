Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.41 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,093. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares in the company, valued at $588,520.80. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock worth $589,216 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,884,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 357,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 294,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

