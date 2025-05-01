Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $23.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

