Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $19.42. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 72,975 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

