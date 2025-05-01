Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ALGM opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

