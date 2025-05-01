Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

ALGM stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.53. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 88.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after buying an additional 308,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after buying an additional 1,884,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

