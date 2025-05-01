Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 1.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.22. Approximately 4,122,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,756,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.
The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
