Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,881,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 79,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 5,006,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,315,000 after buying an additional 440,818 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 194,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.