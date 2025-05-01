Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,205,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,356,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 32,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 223,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

