Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.