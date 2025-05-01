Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

