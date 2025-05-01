América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

