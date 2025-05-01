American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price Up 3.8% Following Strong Earnings

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $219.27 and last traded at $219.28. Approximately 207,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,480,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.30.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American Tower by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after acquiring an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $202.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

