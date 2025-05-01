Analysts Offer Predictions for Sierra Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994 over the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

