Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $8.30

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFST. KeyCorp started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,689. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,597,000 after buying an additional 5,949,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 784,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,535,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 507,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.