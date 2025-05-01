Analysts Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target at $264.60

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Nova by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $196.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.73. Nova has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Nova will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

